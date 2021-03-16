In the video: Iran is showing the world its underground “missile city”. But, of course, it does not say where it is

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The location and data on the base’s arsenal have not been disclosed, but it is reported that the complex will contain cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as electronic warfare equipment.

Mexico City, March 15 (RT). – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iranian Revolutionary Guard) provided Prof. New shell base In an unknown location, with Ballistic missiles Cruise and electronic warfare equipment, Iranian state television.

The so-called “missile city” was inaugurated on Monday by the commander of this branch of the armed forces, Major General Hossein Salami, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Navy, Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

The new facility is the last underground Iranian missile base, and it is reported that the country has an unknown number of these devices spread over several provinces and cities. Reuters.

It is not entirely clear what arsenal is stored at the new site, but the old “missile cities” are home to precision and ballistic missiles, launch systems, and other military equipment.

Iranian state television confirmed that all the equipment was developed by national scientists and showed pictures of dozens of missiles in an enclosed space that looked like an underground corridor.

This content is published by SINEMBARGO with the express authority of RT. See the original here. Reproduction is forbidden.

