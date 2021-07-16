In what order to watch The Purge movies?

Neither ghosts nor beings from another planet; There is nothing more terrifying than man himself. This is more than what the epic La Purga has shown (Cleansing), which shows in four movies and a TV series that human’s darkest desires are what we should really fear.

All known types of crimes are allowed in "La Purga Anual" for 12 hours.

In the first part and its title that marks the beginning of the saga (albeit not in chronological order), we are invited to live a terrifying and magical night with a family. It is the night of the annual purge, a night when every known crime is legal, and all security and emergency services are shut down. A concept that emerged after the deep economic and political crisis of 2008 that led the American continent to plunge into a dictatorship led by a new party, the New Founding Fathers of America, which promoted this idea as a social experiment based on an approved foundation. Law in 2014.





Annual disinfection is used as a population control, causing people with fewer and more resources to be eliminated to enjoy better security systems and thus survive more easily. If they do not want to participate, citizens have to arrange to protect themselves, having to buy all kinds of weapons and security systems, to be able to fortify themselves during the night.

The film was such a hit at the box office after its 2013 premiere that it managed to become an epic with four films and a TV series in which we can see how the most diverse characters, each with their own motives, fight to survive. Throughout the saga.





chronological

The First Purge: Night of the Monsters (2018) The Purge: Night of the Monsters (2013) Chaos: Night of the Monsters (2014) The Purge (2018, TV series) Elections: Night of the Monsters (2016) Forever Purge (2021) – Release Pending

Will you survive the night of the purge?





release order

The Purge: Night of the Monsters (2013) Chaos: Night of the Monsters (2014) Elections: Night of the Monsters (2016) The First Purge: Night of the Monsters (2018) The Purge (2018, TV series) Forever Purge (2021) – Release Pending

For now, these are the titles that make up the saga, and while it has a clear ending, a premiere of its “real” ending is expected, which will be revealed in the fifth installment of the saga: The Forever Purge, which comes out sometime this year. 2021 and stars Josh Lucas and Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera.

