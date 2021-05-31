India: The largest geographic inscriptions in history – science – life have been discovered

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Two French worlds discovered in a desert revenge, In India, what will be The largest geographic inscriptions discovered so far in the worldAlso published in Volume 27 of Archaeological investigations in Asia, An academic journal.

The study was conducted from Google Earth. Researchers were able to identify eight sites in the Jaisalmer area with geometric lines.

Geoglyphs are shapes that are “drawn” on the ground or on mountain slopes. Many of the best known are the so-called The ‘Nazca Lines’, Southern Peru.

In the research they said that data had been collected in the field along with images taken by a drone for the size of the lines. What scientists Carlo Oethimer and Johan Authemer found near Boha were two geometric shapes.

(It might interest you: The use of solar lamps in slums in India)

The first is a gigantic spiral, and the second is a “atypical snake”. Both are connected by a set of zig-zag or zig-zag lines.

(IF YOU READ OUR FROM EL TIEMPO APP, CHECK OUT Here Content)

The Trinity occupies 20.8 hectares It is more than half of the 48 km of streaks that have been observed.

But they also point to another finding: Three memorials in key points explain that knowledge of planetary measurement was used to create this design.

(Also read: India’s ‘black fungus’ is causing an alert due to an increase in cases)

Scientists used hypothetical construction methods to determine the origin of these lines. As they explain, It can be at least 150 years old They were attached to the stones surrounding it which had been used by Hindus in the commemoration.

In the conclusion of the study, they indicated that these geoglyphs would be the largest discovery worldwide and for the first time in the Indian subcontinent.

Time

More Stories

Josef Pena, Schwarzenegger’s son, ready to compete?

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Volunteers and UACH’s Director of Medicine distributed water during the COVID-19 vaccination in the education sector; In the Campus II unit

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Two scientists have discovered the largest geoglyphs ever discovered in India

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Why buy a beach house according to experts

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Rocha Moya is committed to supporting science and technology in Sinaloa with more resources

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The SAT may take into account information other than the revised fiscal year

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

India: The largest geographic inscriptions in history – science – life have been discovered

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

They accuse Google of allegedly collecting data on users’ location even with the functionality disabled

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A mass demonstration in Ethiopia against the American intervention

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Governmental African Airlines and Air Embassies are too expensive to maintain global order

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

African Disney projects conquer the story

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter