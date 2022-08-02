Infographic forecast for 21H00 GMT

important news

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia:

1/ Map showing the state of conflict in Ukraine as of August 1 at 07:00 GMT (135 x 147 mm)

2/ Map of the main Ukrainian ports and other ports on the Black Sea (180 x 142 mm)

3/ Map of the conflict situation in Ukraine as of August 1 at 07:00 GMT (135 x 147 mm)

* GB-policy-elections-parties: infographic with data on the last candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (90 x 67 mm)

* ASEAN – Diplomacy – Politics – Burma: Map and Charts of the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (134 x 109 mm)

Available:

– Ukrainian-Russian conflict (135 x 145 mm)

Morocco – Royal – Political – Diplomatic – Social (45 x 89 mm)

– Climate-Floods Uganda (45 x 47 mm)

Economie

Available:

– Inflated growth in the European economy and GDP (2 graphs)

– Oil-energy-companies-results-America-France-Britain (2 infographics)

– Mexico-Companies-Profits-Oil Results (45 x 90 mm)

– Growth of the Mexican economy (45 x 64 mm)

– Brazil economy une (45 x 62 mm)

– United States-Technologies-Results-Companies-Telecom (3 Charts)

Society / Culture / People / Science

* Colombia – Environment – Deforestation: Evolution of the area deforested in Colombia since 2001 (90 x 55 mm)

* USA-environment-California-fires: Map showing the location of the McKinney fire, the most significant this year in California (135 x 117 mm)

Available:

– Plant and Animal Sciences Venezuela (135 x 90 mm)

– Aerospace Technology – United States – Aerospace – China – (90 x 151 mm)

Sports

* Fbl-Sudamericana-2022-cuartos-Conmebol: Copa Sudamericana-2022 Final Stage Matches (90 x 48 mm)

* Fbl-Libertadores-2022-quarters-Conmebol: Final stage matches of the 2022 Copa Libertadores (90 x 50 mm)

* Basketball-NBA-US-Deaths-Sport: Chart of players who have won the most NBAs (135 x 136 mm)

* Fbl-euro-2022-feminine: matches and results of the final editions of the 2022 FIFA Women’s European Cup (135 x 99 mm)

Available:

– Auto-F1-World-HUN-NED (2 infographics)

– European Championship FBL-2022 – Women – GER – Inge (90 x 89 mm)

– Bikes-Tour-FRA-2022-Women (4 graphs)

Women’s FIFA South American Cup 2022 Final (90 x 87 mm)

– Fbl-URU-ESP-Suarez (180 x 61 mm)

eb / nrm