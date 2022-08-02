Radio Havana Cuba | India live the second round of the 44th Chess Olympiad

HAVANA, July 30 (RHC) The 44th round of the Chess Olympiad will take place in India today after most of the candidates got off to a good start thanks to the fluctuating Swiss competition system.

Former world champion and Indian chess star Viswanathan “Vichy” Anand has opened the first round of the FIDE First Team event, which is being held at the main hall of the Four Points by Sheraton in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Anand made the first step for GM Anna Muzychuk aboard one of the matches between Ukraine and South Africa in the women’s division, while Sports Minister Anurag Thakur led the start aboard one of India’s top teams.

The event was attended by President of the Federation Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the Indian Chess Federation Sanjay Kapoor and Tournament Director Bharat Singh Chauhan.

The top three teams in the Open Division, regardless of gender, the United States, India and Norway recorded solid first-date victories.

The United States defeated Angola 3.5-0.5 to start their campaign on a positive note despite Grand Master (GM) Levon Aronian’s stunning draw with Angolan International Master (IM) David Silva.

Norway, which rested its world star Magnus Carlsen, also gave up half a unit against Lebanon.

The rest of the top teams easily defeated their rivals, as India crushed Zimbabwe 4-0, the same result as Spain against Wales, Azerbaijan against Algeria and Poland against Syria. Also Ukraine, this time without Vasily Ivanchuk, whitewashed Thailand.

The second round will be on Saturday between the United States against Paraguay and Moldova against India.

There is a high chance that world champion Magnus Carlsen – who was seen playing soccer close to the field – will make his debut against the Uruguayan first board.

For Latin Americans, Cuba (2,552) will compete with Nigeria (2,263) in the open division, while Cubans (2,324) will have a board among Moldovan women (2033) in the women’s division.

The two Cuban teams won all their matches on the first day of the biggest FIDE tournament, which is being held for the first time in India, considered the cradle of the game of science.

The men’s quartet from the Caribbean island beat Myanmar 4-0, as expected due to the difference in quality between the two teams, while the girls swept Uganda.

Brazil beat Namibia 4-0 and Argentina also 4-0 Cape Verde. While in the women’s division, Peru swept Barbados and Colombia swept Ethiopia.

India’s women’s favorite squad beat Tajikistan 4-0. Ukraine crushed South Africa and Georgia similarly liquidated Iraq.

Source: Latin Press.