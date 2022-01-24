Invites the Zacatecas State Government to participate in the Cozcyt-CIMAT Science Symposium at your fingertips

The program will take place in 2022, with a virtual conference every three weeks, open to the public, for pre-registration

Cozcyt and CIMAT unite to spread science and technology among the people of Zacatecas and direct professions to these areas of knowledge

Zacatecas, Zack, January 24, 2022. — With the aim of bringing the population closer to science and technology, the Government of Zacatecas, chaired by President David Monreal Avila, invites you to participate free of charge in the Cozcyt-CIMAT Science symposium at your fingertips, which will be held in order to direct the invitations of young people towards these areas of knowledge, which are essential for generating well-being and social development.

This scientific-technological meeting is organized by the new administration, through the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt), in collaboration with the AC Center for Research in Mathematics (CIMAT) and the Zacatecas unit, which will take place throughout 2022, with a virtual conference every three weeks, from 26 January to December 14.

The science seminar at your fingertips is the result of the good relationship that Cozcyt maintains with all the research and innovation centers located in the City of Quantitative Knowledge, the only science and technology park in the state established by the Zacatecas State Government to which CIMAT’s first residents belong.

The Cozcyt-CIMAT 2022 symposium will begin on Wednesday of this week, at 1:00 p.m., with the topic Natural Programming, by Member of the National System of Scholars (SNI) Level 1 Ulises Juárez Martinez, current Research Professor at the Tecnológico de Orizaba, Veracruz, who He will talk about the progress and development of programming languages.

The following virtual talks will take place on February 23, March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22, July 13; August 24, September 21, October 26, November 23 and December 14The name, whose speakers will be announced by chance on the social networks Cozcyt and CIMAT Zacatecas.

To participate, it is necessary to fill in the registration form, which is intended to verify attendance for the delivery of certificates of participation, which can be obtained by visiting the FB of Cozcyt and CIMAT Zacatecas, through the QR code that appears in the event publication.