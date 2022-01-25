The Zacatecas State Government will develop recreational science workshops to stimulate careers for sectors that are changing the country

13 mins ago Mia Thompson
  • Cozcyt participates, through Zigzag, in the scientific and technological publishing project Suma Ciencia y Arte
  • In 2022, six workshops will be held, one every two months, in order to encourage children and young people to take on the roles of scientific researchers and publishers.
  • The first free fun will take place on January 28, at 1:00 PM, on Facebook Life del Zigzag

Zacatecas, Zack, January 25, 2022. — With the aim of stimulating professions to study areas that contribute to the transformation of the country, the Zacatecas government, headed by President David Monreal Avila, is participating in Suma Ciencia y Arte, a scientific, technological and artistic publication project, through recreational activities for children and youth.

The new administration, through the Zacatecan Council for Science and Technology (Cosset), promotes activities to encourage new generations in the study of disciplines essential to generate the social well-being of the population.

Thanks to the fact that the Interactive Center for Science and Technology of Zacatecas Zigzag is a member of the Mexican Network of Chain Reaction Workshop Providers, the entity will replicate the Suma Ciencia y Arte project, which in 2022 will offer six free workshops, in order to sow in the minds of young people the interest in becoming researchers Scholars and publishers.

Every two months, a virtual recreational activity will be carried out or in public squares, according to the authorized epidemiological traffic light at the time of the recreational operation.

This year’s first workshop will take place on Friday, January 28, at 1:00 PM, via Facebook Live ZigzagZacatecas; It is for everyone and does not require registration.

New Governance invites you to participate in the workshop next Friday, which will be led by Selena Salas, member of the Social Initiative, More Reading, a Better World, which through games and fun will lead the audience to discover the relationship between literature, science and technology, through the works of Isaac Asimov, the great pioneer A masters in science fiction.

