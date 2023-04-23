Is The Boss Based On A Real Person?

14 hours ago

President Rayburn was played by Michael McCain in the popular Netflix series. Was it based on a real American leader?

by Camila Lopez

Michael McCain plays President Rayburn in The Diplomatic

Although it only takes 24 hours Netflixthe new series of Keri Russell It has become the most watched fantasy all over the world. Titled production Diplomacy Submit a political excitement Captivating as US-UK relations unfold. One of the characters that most caught the attention of users is a character president. Is it based on a real person?

The series follows Kate Wheeler, a career diplomat who was planning to travel to Kabul for her next assignment. However, her life takes a turn when the US President asks her to serve as US Ambassador to the UK. In this way he abandons his plans in Afghanistan and assumes this official position with great responsibility.

The truth is that this is an unfamiliar and uncomfortable area: its location is too prominent, and it does not feel prepared and will have to face disastrous consequences. However, you must do the task assigned to you RayburnHe described the president as an “aging leader” despite his competence. He is trying to restore his country’s place on the world stage.

Michael McCain as President Rayburn in The Diplomat (Netflix).

This role he played Michael McCain It caught the attention of Netflix users who wanted to know if it was based on a real leader. Eli AttiThe writer, producer, and former member of the White House analyzed the character in an interview with Tudom: “If you can base the world you’re writing about in the reality of how people think and talk and follow procedures, then you can imagine the characters and have a little more fun.”.

The Diplomat (Netflix).

In this sense, he explained: “You can take a step back and say, ‘Oh, there are some similarities: an older white man, kind of affection Can you say it is similarIt was probably five or six people, and creator Deborah Kahn just made it.”.

reconnaissance Do you think the character of the boss in La Diplomática is based on a real person?

Do you think the character of the boss in La Diplomática is based on a real person?

8 people have already voted

Presentation journalist with experience covering films, series, theater and concerts. Since 2021, she has been working at Spoiler as an editor and audiovisual content creator, focusing on entertainment, celebrities, and special events.

