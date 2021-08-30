ISL Announces Global Broadcasters for Season Three (2021)

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Just minutes before the first race of the 2021 International Swimming League, the third in the Rookie League’s history, a full global broadcast schedule has been released.

The league offers streaming series to “more than 140 countries and regions around the world,” and paid streaming is available for those who can’t watch TV.

It is not yet clear what equivalents are available in the networks below in each country. We know, for example, that CBS and CBC won’t be hosting everything right now.

You will see

Africa (sub-Saharan Africa)

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali and Mauritania Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: great sport

America

United State: CBS

Canada: CBC

Central America / Latin America
Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Definitely a sport

Brazil: Globo TV

Asia

Singapore: starhub

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: y BeIn Sports

Japan: Asahi TV

Caribbean

Anguilla, Antarctica (US military base only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Guyana, Guyana, near Saban, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts/Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin and Saint: ESPN

Europe

France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport

Italy: sky

Russia: Connect the TV

Belarus and Russia: Belarus, Russia and Russia TV 5And Sports 1/2

Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sport club

Middle East and North Africa

Middle East and North Africa, including Palestine (including Gaza), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan: y BeIn Sports

Oceania

Australia: sports

More Stories

ISL Announces Global Broadcasters for Season Three (2021)

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

ISL Announces Global TV Companies for Season Three (2021)

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Grigori Méndez: EL TIEMPO interview with the new coach of Santa Fe – Colombian football – sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Cuban sprinter Renjivo wins another medal at the Junior World Championships in Athletics

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Djokovic and Osaka draw attention at the US Open | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Mexicans finished fifth in Paralympic athletics

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States will sell about 20 million barrels of its reserves

54 mins ago Leland Griffith

Argentina, among the 20 countries with the most barriers to trade: WTO / UNCTAD

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Camila Cabello Says ‘Cinderella’ is a Feminist Film Amazon Prime Video USA USA Celebrities nndc | Offers

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

ISL Announces Global Broadcasters for Season Three (2021)

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Afghan women will be allowed to study at university

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring