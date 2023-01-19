Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s prime minister surprisingly announces she’s stepping down in February

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprisingly announced that she will be stepping down in February.

“I don’t have enough (gas) left in the tank,” Ardern said, cringing as she announced her upcoming resignation.

And the 42-year-old politician almost made it clear 6 “difficult” years in office They have influenced him and he does not see himself as strong enough to contest the general elections scheduled for October in his country.

Ardern’s last day as prime minister will be February 7.

