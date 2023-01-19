Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s prime minister surprisingly announces she’s stepping down in February

wording

January 19, 2023, 00:43 GMT 2 hour update

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprisingly announced that she will be stepping down in February.

“I don’t have enough (gas) left in the tank,” Ardern said, cringing as she announced her upcoming resignation.

And the 42-year-old politician almost made it clear 6 “difficult” years in office They have influenced him and he does not see himself as strong enough to contest the general elections scheduled for October in his country.

Ardern’s last day as prime minister will be February 7.

There will be a vote in the coming days to decide his replacement as leader of the New Zealand Labor Party.

‘He will hurt New Zealand if he continues’

The Oceanian country will hold general elections on October 14th.

Ardern said she took time to reflect on her future during the Southern summer break.

“I was hoping to find what I needed to continue during that period, but unfortunately I haven’t. I’m going to hurt New Zealand if I continue,” he told reporters.

became politics The youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37.

He has led New Zealand through difficult times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christchurch mosque shooting, or a volcanic eruption on White Island.

“It is one thing to lead your country in times of peace, and another to guide them through crisis,” he said.

“These events…were stressful because of the weightHis great weight and nature. There was never a moment when I felt like we were just ruling.”

His popularity in New Zealand has fallen to new lows in recent months, according to opinion polls.

But Ardern said he would not resign because he did not think Labor could not win the election, but because he believed they had a chance.

“We need a new set of shoulders for this challenge,” he said.

After the announcement, Adern was praised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Jacinda has been a huge supporter of New Zealand, an inspiration to many and a great friend of mine,” she wrote on Twitter.