Jane Sykes, the new president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee – Marca Claro

By: AP

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Choose Friday Jane Sykes as its next president.

Sykes Former Director General of the Organizing Committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics She will play a role in shaping the politics of the entire Olympic movement in the country over the next four years and beyond.

Currently Voting details were not disclosed. Board of Directors. Sykes was challenging Dexter Payne, a board member with deep ties to the skateboarding community and more than 50 governing bodies across American sports.

However, Sykes Council chose who They built relationships in the international community through a process that began with an effort in Los Angeles To achieve the 2024 Olympics, though, the 2028 Games finally ended in a complex agreement with the International Olympic Committee that modified the nomination process.

Some will view the election as a way to further weave the already symbiotic relationship between the Olympic Committee, the United States Paralympic Games (USOPC) and the Los Angeles venue.

Sykes He was a longtime CEO at Goldman Sachs She took a seat on the Los Angeles 2028 board of directors. She will replace Susan Lyons, whose term expires at the end of the year.

“I had the opportunity, “And I thank Susan for leaving the organization so well positioned to win outright, both on and off the field of play,” Sykes said in a statement issued by USOPC.

The decision of the 17-member board is expected to draw concern from leaders of the national governing bodies, who have recently increased their criticism of the USOPC leadership primarily because of what they see as No increases in income and communication failures.

Two crucial groups, athletes and boards, favored Bein in various informal polls last month on who will be the next president.

In the end, the decision fell into lawThe other board members chose Sykes, who is highly regarded in Olympic circles Thanks to his work with the Los Angeles Commission.

Sykes stepped down from those responsibilities in 2018, but maintained his ties to the Olympic world, which he mentioned in a few meetings with various groups during the USOPC meeting last month.

