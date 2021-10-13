Jason Statham’s movie beats Netflix

37 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Jason Statham‘s Hummingbird (qualification salvation in the US) currently controls Netflix.

This thriller collects charts in 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, and Colombia. FlexPatrol.

The film follows the character of Joya (Statham), a homeless veteran who faces the aftermath of a traumatic tour of Afghanistan. When Joey returns to London and attempts to revive his life, he introduces another man’s identity with the help of a nun who works downtown. During the film, he also searches for his missing best friends in an attempt to repair his past by donating the money he earns after joining an organized criminal organization.

The film also stars Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong, Victoria Bewick, and Siobhan Hewlett. Hummingbird It was released in 2013 and was considered a failure after making only $12.6 million worldwide compared to a budget of $20 million to create the film.

At the same time, Hummingbird He was a film director for Stephen Knight. Knight was best known for his cinematic script that was praised by critics. Dirty Pretty Things (2002), Oriental Promises (2007) as well as his works in manuscript and directing look (2013).

reason Hummingbird Critics said cinemas suffered from the film’s inability to form a cohesive unit.

After the film was sold, Statham joined fast and angry waiver.

Hummingbird Streaming now on Netflix.

