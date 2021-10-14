Three Eastern European countries are considered to have a ‘very high’ risk for travel, but Spain is now less risky

See Marnie Hunter, CNN

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania and Belarus were rated “very high” travel destinations on Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean has also moved to the “Level 4: Very high level of Covid-19” category in a list of travel advisories that the agency updates periodically.

People should avoid going to places designated with a “Level 4” notice, the CDC recommends. anyone should for travel The agency warns that they must first be fully vaccinated. nearly 90 the places Now listed at level 4.

All destinations upgraded to Level 4 this week were previously listed as “Level 3: High Covid-19”. The Tier 3 category is applied to destinations that have registered between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

These are the destinations that were added to Level 4 on October 12:

• Belarus

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Romania

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

New Level 3 Locations

Six destinations were upgraded to Level 3 on October 12:

• The Gabonese

• South Korea

• Spain

• Czech Republic

• Faroe Islands

• Uganda

Spain’s status, according to CDC standards, has improved from Level 4. The other five locations (Gabon, South Korea, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, and Uganda) have passed Level 2.

Destinations labeled “Level 2: Covid-19 Intermediate” have recorded 50 to 99 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

In “Level 1: Low Covid-19” destinations, there have been less than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

You can view CDC risk levels for global destinations in your location Travel Recommendations Page.

in that Wider travel adviceThe CDC recommends avoiding international travel until you have been fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to catch and spread Covid-19. However, international travel presents additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at greater risk of contracting and possibly spreading certain types of Covid-19.

Top photo: The Old Bridge in the Mostar Desert in Bosnia and Herzegovina seen from the balcony of an empty restaurant on May 8, 2020 (Photo by Elvis Barukcic/AFP via Getty Images).