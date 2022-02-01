Java vs Javascript: What’s the Difference

You might probably think that Java and Javascript are the same, thinking they’re the same language with slightly different names. It’s not entirely true. They are not similar because one has nothing to do with the other.

Hence, in this guide, we will talk about the differences between the two, and their unique features.

JavaScript

JavaScript is a programming or scripting language to create interactive web pages. It is also known as the language of browsers, as users can insert dynamic text in HTML. It uses a C-like syntax used in server and client-side web applications.

It uses a framework, Node.js, that can be used for back-end development. In fact, it’s primarily used by professional developers, as half of them use Node.js.

Moreover, here are the detailed features with Javascript:

1. Created for DOM manipulation to create dynamic websites since earlier websites were static.

2. Javascript uses functions as objects with similar properties to another object. These objects can become arguments.

3. It includes the date and time.

4. It can create forms via HTML.

5. No need for a compiler.

Java

Java is another programming language that Oracle owns. However, James Gosling invented it, while Sun Microsystems developed it. It was first released in 1995. Since then, more versions launched.

In fact, the modern internet is mainly programmed via Java, as most Fortune 500 companies use it for creating applications. Hence, most software companies that offer java development services hire Java developers to create customized web applications.

Some of its features include:

1. Independent Platform: Java has a compiler that transforms into a source code then bytecode. After, the JVM executes bytecode which can run on any platform.

2. Integrated OOP: OOP, also known as Object-Oriented Programming Language, organizes the program. This concept has its main pillars, namely, Abstraction, Inheritance, Encapsulation, and Polymorphism.

3. Easy to learn: Java uses a simple programming language with no features such as operator overloading, pointers, multiple inheritances, and more. Hence, most developers around the world use this language.

4. Reliable: Java detects errors as early as possible. It detects errors that another programming language cannot detect.

5. Secure: Since Java doesn’t incorporate complex features such as pointers, there’s no way developers can access out-of-bound arrays.

6. Create Distributed Applications: Java can create distributed applications. Some are Enterprise Java Beans and Remote Method Invocation to create distributed applications.

7. Integrated multithreading: Java incorporates multithreading which executes continuously to more than two parts of a program. This will maximize the CPU’s utilization.

Main Differences Between Both Programming Languages

Javascript and Java are both programming languages with different assembly, script, and executions. Each has its features to what it can do.

The only similarity between Java and Javascript is they cater to a wide client and server-side web applications. Also, they both incorporate a C-like syntax.

Java can be used in different uses, such as Android apps, creating desktop applications, credit card programming, and even web-based enterprise applications.

On the other hand, Javascript is only used to make web pages interactive. You can use Javascript instead of Flash since it has more functionality than the latter. You can also create animation in text using Javascript, which you can insert in HTML.

In a nutshell, Java is used for server-side development-related, while Javascript is catered for client-side scripts. Some of these scripts for functions are for interactivity and validation. Moreover, these are some notable differences between the two, according to Java:

1. In terms of code, Javascript is all-text, while Java needs a compiler

2. Each programming language has different plug-in requirements.

3. Only a browser can run Javascript codes. On the other hand, Java can run code in a browser and virtual machine.

4. Java is an Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) language, while Javascript is an OOP scripting language.

Conclusion

There you have it. For beginners, it’s essential to know the differences between Java and Javascript. Both are essential to add to your future portfolio and coding repertoire.

Moreover, both languages have been in the coding world for a long time. Both continue to develop and improve as time goes by. This means aspiring developers need to learn in whatever updates these languages will have.

In fact, advanced programmers recommend learning both programming languages are recommended. Without a doubt, learning Java and Javascript will make the developer more employable despite the competition in the lucrative industry of Information Technology.

