Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg an ‘Ego Bucket’ who’s ‘worth a beating’

Popular British journalist Jeremy Clarkson, the former host of the car TV show “Top Gear”, has been criticized on social media for an article scolding environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The Times general Last Sunday’s Clarkson Column, in which author describes Thunberg as a “bucket ego,” which “He has no morals” Nor “knowing how the world works,” because “instead of going to school, she was busy sailing around the world in order to be irritable and abusive with adults.” In addition, the journalist believes that the young Swede needs to be “slapped”.

Clarkson’s column focuses on the protest that Thunberg participated in last week in Glasgow (Scotland, UK), in front of the building where the United Nations conference was held Climate Change (COP26), which activist classified as a “failure”. The former Top Gear presenter thinks Greta and the “PR Army” should go to protest in China, India, or places where people have to make their own food with firewood.

In social networks some Internet users Clarkson’s position. “What makes Greta Thunberg all men angry and defensive? It’s great to see so many young people in Glasgow worried about the planet.” hung Twitter user. ‘I always knew Jeremy Clarkson was violent’ chirp else. He should ‘keep his nose out of this, for he has great Interest in fossil fuel consumption“, books Another person on the social network.

However, other netizens support the British journalist’s position, say They would like to see the Swedish activist and her collaborators protesting for the environment in China or India.

