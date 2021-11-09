Logical puzzle | November 2021 | Helmets without visors should be located in the photo: only 2% have overcome this viral challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

If you have free time and want to have fun, participate in a visual puzzle It’s an excellent idea. Here we present a challenge Widely Which consists of locating helmets without visors in the image. Are you able to do that?

When challenges are hard to overcome, they take effect quickly Facebook social networking site and other social networks. This is the case for the person who motivated this observation. Yes, this is no joke. Only 2% of the participants can claim victory.

key to say “I did it” In this visual puzzle close attention to detail is paid. concentrate. Take advantage of the fact that there is no time limit and enjoy this viral challenge created by Televisa news bulletinsWhich she posted on her website, exactly on November 6 this year.

viral challenge photo

Helmets without a visor are completely hidden in this illustration. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

Viral challenge response

If you can’t beat the challenge presented on this note, don’t feel bad. We realize that it has a high level of difficulty. There are only two helmets without visors in the photo and below we will tell you where they are.

Here are the helmets without a mask. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

Viral Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges have been created in order to entertain people. They have gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infection, have stayed at home. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.