Logical puzzle | November 2021 | Helmets without visors should be located in the photo: only 2% have overcome this viral challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

If you have free time and want to have fun, participate in a It’s an excellent idea. Here we present a challenge Which consists of locating helmets without visors in the image. Are you able to do that?

When challenges are hard to overcome, they take effect quickly Facebook social networking site and other social networks. This is the case for the person who motivated this observation. Yes, this is no joke. Only 2% of the participants can claim victory.

key to say “I did it” In this visual puzzle close attention to detail is paid. concentrate. Take advantage of the fact that there is no time limit and enjoy this viral challenge created by Which she posted on her website, exactly on November 6 this year.

viral challenge photo

Helmets without a visor are completely hidden in this illustration. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

Viral challenge response

If you can’t beat the challenge presented on this note, don’t feel bad. We realize that it has a high level of difficulty. There are only two helmets without visors in the photo and below we will tell you where they are.

Here are the helmets without a mask. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)
Here are the helmets without a mask. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

Viral Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges have been created in order to entertain people. They have gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infection, have stayed at home. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

More Stories

Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg an ‘Ego Bucket’ who’s ‘worth a beating’

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The epidemic caused 8 million tons of plastic waste

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The passenger who started the medical emergency at Palma de Mallorca airport had already been detained in Spain in 2020

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden calls Nicaragua’s elections a “farce” and threatens economic measures – El Financiero

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

and Mexico? without appearing in COP26

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Why is Europe once again the epicenter of Covid-19 according to the World Health Organization?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Big Bang | The origin of the universe may not exist – science – life

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Mexican national team: “Bouto” is Mexico’s damned cry | Sports

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Xbox Game Pass will give you a Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more anime

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Logical puzzle | November 2021 | Helmets without visors should be located in the photo: only 2% have overcome this viral challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Where and at what time do you see the Mexico-USA match

55 mins ago Leland Griffith