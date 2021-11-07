“Jerusalem is only the capital of the State of Israel”: Tel Aviv opposes reopening the US consulate to the Palestinians in this city

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Saturday that his country opposes the Joe Biden administration’s plan to reopen the US Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, which closed in 2019.

“We explain it [a EE.UU.]“, underlined The politician whose words were endorsed by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during a press conference held today. “Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Israel only.”Bennett confirmed in his remarks.

US Department of State ad The merger of its embassy and consulate in Jerusalem in March 2019. Diplomatic and consular activities between the United States and the Palestinians in the region—which the Consulate has carried out to date—have become the responsibility of the Embassy’s Palestinian Affairs Unit. the decision seen by the Palestine Liberation Organization as a downgrade of American diplomacy and abandonment of work for a two-state solution.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said. classified Then the integration as “verb Political assault on Palestinian rightsAnd “an insult to the international community and the principles of the United Nations Charter,” while the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, described the move as “the last nail in the coffin of the role of the American administration..UU. in building peace.” .