North Korea’s mechanized forces held an artillery fire contest on Saturday as part of efforts to boost the country’s defense capabilities. mentioned The country’s Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement said the exercises were conducted “at a time when there is enthusiasm to undergo extensive training throughout the KPA to start a new peak.” In strengthening the defense capabilities of the state under the banner of self-defenseHe added that the activity was supervised by Park Jong-chun, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

It was confirmed that the artillery fire competition was aimed at “Examination and evaluation How the mechanized forces of the North Korean Army conducted exercises to increase their combat capabilities with mobile artillery in accordance with the military policy defined by the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.”

“Once the joint unit commanders issued firing orders, the enemy’s elimination guns competitively bombarded the target to strike it accurately,” the agency gathered, ensuring Pak Jong Chun’s survival. very satisfied the results of the competition.

The exercises happen when North Korea complain increasingly for what he considers “double standards” in which his military activities elicit international criticism while similar exercises by South Korea or the United States generally do not.

