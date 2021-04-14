Joe Biden proposes to meet Vladimir Putin in a third country

France Press agency

United State / 13.04.2021 10:58:30

US President Joe Biden suggested While on a phone call Today to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Summit between the two leaders in a third country “In the next few months,” he asked “Less tensions” with Ukraine, As reported by the White House.

Biden expressed to him His “concern” about the Russian military mobilization on the border with Ukraine, a fact that international organizations follow in the face of tensions in both countries.

President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, consistent with the interests of the United States, and He suggested holding a summit in a third country in the next few months To examine the full range of problems facing the United States and Russia. “

According to the same document, both are mandatory. “Dr.They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intention of the United States and Russia to engage in the Strategic Stability Dialogue on a number of issues. Armament control and emerging securityOn the basis of the extension of the New START Treaty. ”

The White House reported that Biden “made clear that the United States would act decisively in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber breaches and electoral interference.”

“President Biden affirmed the firm commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The President expressed our commitment Anxiety about a sudden Russian military gathering In the occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, he called on Russia to reduce tensions. “

And from Russia, they confirmed contact between the leaders of the two forces, saying that they were both They declared their readiness to “continue dialogue” to ensure global security.

The Kremlin also confirmed in a statement that Biden proposed to Putin organizing a bilateral summit “in the near future,” but did not specify whether the Russian president had approved the proposal.

CIA says Russia does not want “direct conflict”

The CIA said today in its annual report on global threats that Russia “does not want a direct conflict” with the United States, even if “destabilization efforts against Ukraine continue.”

The Director of National Intelligence also mentioned in the report that the besieged Afghan government “You will have a problem” in containing the Taliban If the US-led international coalition withdraws this year as planned.

