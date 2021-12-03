Jordi Rigg and the Uganda Physicist Training Project

Five essential tips of Joshua Cheptegei for any runner

Muscle injuries in runners: types, symptoms and treatment

The Alcoi Physiotherapy Jordi Rig She moved her charitable project to train physiotherapists to Uganda, where she will have a fixed headquarters to train Ugandans in the treatment of various injuries. Alicante, who already In Uganda with 12 other peopleHis project was drawn upon in collaboration with Across Africa, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the development and empowerment of local people, and the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation.

49 years old from Kuwait Already a similar project in Ethiopia since 2014 He and other volunteers helped train physicists and mathematicians, but was forced to search for a new destination due to the political instability in the region. At its peak, the project in Ethiopia had over 250 volunteers.

Joshua Cheptegei LLC Jacob Kiplemo, two high profile Ugandan athletes, They were decisive Until this solidarity project moves to the center of the continent, which is more socially stable at the moment. The goal, Reig told EFE of Uganda, is to create a permanent headquarters, with the help of the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, where Spanish doctors can train local colleagues and treat athletes, as well as provide health and sports equipment.

There is a lot of work to be done in Uganda

“This trip is possible and the agreement signed. This country is safe now,” Reg explained, adding that the foundations have been laid “so that next year we will have 40 or 50 specialists to train Ugandans.” “The idea is that each volunteer pays for their ticket to attend and that the organization pays for food and accommodation,” explains Reg.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“By creating a fixed headquarters we can extend the working time to the whole year so that each volunteer, depending on their holidays, can come here for a week, at least, at any time of the year,” Alcoyano said.

Jordi Rigg asserts that in Uganda there is “a lot of work to be done” in training athletic trainers. “There are boys with unusual signs who lose the possibility of a future for themselves due to tendinitis or a sprain. Here, unfortunately, natural selection is at work and the boy can be left without a future due to a poorly treated injury,” he explains.

Athletics, according to Reg, for many Africans “has a potential to improve their lives because it can allow them to compete at the highest level and support their families”. The man from Alcoy traveled to Uganda with 500 kilograms of solidarity items including materials for physiotherapists and athletes, donated in the latest case by Sprinter Chain and New Balance.

In elite physiotherapy

The Spanish physiotherapist admitted that the global health situation was not conducive to the development of the project. Reig’s personal motive for taking on this adventure is clear. “Spain is among the elite of physical therapy and knows very well that it cannot share this knowledge with the people who need it most,” he explains.

His passion for the African continent I grew up after recording a show with Jesus Kaleja in Ethiopia. “After that experience I decided to do something,” says the Valencian professional, who realizes that his help is only “a small grain of sand for what these people need.”

“I do not hide that I feel great personal satisfaction being rewarded in the hugs of the athletes I have treated. This is not a humanitarian project, it is so that physicists can train better and help many athletes in turn reach the elite,” he said.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io