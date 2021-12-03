UNHCR does not approve of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program for asylum seekers in the United States

25 mins ago Leland Griffith

Geneva (Nearby). The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has opposed a program known as the “Stay in Mexico” (Stay in Mexico) program for asylum seekers at the southern US border, who must remain in Mexican territory while your application is being processed, a policy set by the government of former President Donald Trump that , according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, does not comply with protocols to protect asylum-seeking migrants.

On Thursday, the United States and Mexico announced some amendments to this policy called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), however, despite this, the policy does not have the support of the United Nations agency that monitors the rights of immigrants.

“Of course we saw the announcement, from the outset we expressed our serious concerns about the re-establishment of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and its impact on the safety and right to liberty of asylum seekers and due process of law,” a UNHCR spokesperson said. Boris Checherkov told Proceso.

Announcing the modifications we have seen to this policy is not enough to address our core concerns. We have never been involved in implementing the Migrant Protection Protocols and will not support the re-establishment of this policy.”

More Stories

Jordi Rigg and the Uganda Physicist Training Project

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Victor Castro signs a bilateral agreement with the US Embassy – El Sudcaliforniano

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

US imposes new round of sanctions on Belarus | world | DW

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Jordi Rigg takes his Physiotherapist training project to Uganda

1 day ago Leland Griffith

US asks airlines to collect passenger data from Africa

2 days ago Leland Griffith

China and Uganda deny rumors of hypothetical takeover of Entebbe airport loan

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sciences. – Recording simulations of the formation of large-scale cosmic structures

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

AFE is working with LaLiga to adjust schedules due to rising temperatures

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Genshin Impact Won “Grand Prize” at PlayStation Partner Awards – Kudasai

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

This was said by AMLO and the Ministry of Health

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UNHCR does not approve of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program for asylum seekers in the United States

25 mins ago Leland Griffith