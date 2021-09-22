Joshua Cheptegei wins the 5000m dash

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico City.

5 thousand square meters in Athletics They already have a new champion OlympicAnd Joshua Cheptige She won a few parts of hundreds Mohammed Ahmed. The test does not exceed 13 minutes of competition.

Joshua Cheptige from Uganda Won the gold medal in 5 thousand square meters After reaching the goal in time 12: 58.15He was very close to him Mohammed Ahmed from Canada with a sign 12: 58.61. Not connected 46 percent made the difference for the Grand Medal.

won the bronze Paul Chelemo from United State Upon arrival in time 12: 59.05, only more than 12 percent of Kipkorir Kimeli from Kenyaits closest competitor.

Is it Uganda’s second gold employment Tokyo 2020And The first time they accomplished this feat around Olympic Games, the first to win Peruth Chemutai at 3000 meters with obstacles.

