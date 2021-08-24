Juan Renoso balconies for Santos Laguna

Mexico City. – Technical blue cross, Juan Reynuso has announced that Santiago Muñoz is on the cusp of signing to play in the Premier League.

The Peruvian strategist, who will captain the Liga MX team in the All-Star match against MLS, commented that for this reason, he was not called in for the commitment.

“It was about a specific issue: he came close to finishing with a European team and they asked us in some way to be flexible,” Reynoso told a news conference.

“If he was about to close, he wouldn’t be able to attend, so there was no chance to bring him in,” he added.

According to reports from England, the footballer will be close to reaching an agreement to play in the campaign with Newcastle United.

Muñoz is a striker and is 19 years old. He debuted with Santos Laguna last year.

On the other hand, Juan Reynoso noted that the goal is to win the commitment to the entire MLS.

“You have to leave Mexican football as good as possible. We want to win this first round and we will try to do that.”

Reynoso accepted that the level of MLS had grown exponentially, but Liga MX still set the standard: “Liga MX has had a good level for a longer period, MLS is increasing. The game will be of good importance. Both leagues are essential, and this merger, in quotes, is beneficial for the future,” he declared.

