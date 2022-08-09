Juan Renoso travels to Mexico and the United States to meet with a possible call-up to the Peruvian team

Juan Reynoso is already slated to make his first tour of the Select Tours. (Getty Images)

Ago John Renoso took over as coach Peru national team, has been seen in full swing. In fact, in the last week, he attended several matches for the national clubs, at the international level (Melgar in the Copa Sudamericana) and in League 1. However, this will only be the beginning, because it will be in the coming weeks. Travel to Mexico and the United States to visualize the potential call-ups to their first roster ahead of September’s friendlies.

This news was reported by the newspaper ‘sports’who announced that on “Aztec” land, DT will meet with his compatriots who are active in Liga MX as Louis Abram (blue cross) Peter Aquinas (club of america), Santiago Urmeno (goat), Edison flowers s Anderson Santamaria (latest atlas).

The goal of ‘Cabezón’ is to learn first impressions of this new chapter of ‘bicolor’ and certainly a bit of the game system that he will seek to apply to the team.

But it will not be the only stop for the former Cruz Azul, but later he will go to the 50 states to chat with her Alexander Callins (New York City FC), Yordi Rina (Charlotte) and Raul Ruediaz (Seattle Sounders), Pedro Galez s Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City). The plan will be the same.

Anderson Santamaria was a two-time champion in Mexican football with Atlas. (Anderson Santamaria)

Now, of all the players mentioned, Santamaría, Reyna and Ruidíaz were absent from the last calls when Ricardo Gareca was in charge. The former made mistakes in the double qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Uruguay, which ended with goals against. ‘Magic’ has had no continuity with the North Carolina team, while ‘Flea’ has not been called since. Missed the national cast training at the end of 2021Before the friendly matches against Panama and Jamaica.

In short, the importance of the three has diminished in the last year, though, with Reynoso’s entry, the panorama could change. Hence, the strategist himself goes to visit them to see how they feel and whether they can go back to wearing the national jersey.

In fact, he knew Santamaria and Ruediaz closely. He had defenders Melgar then in Puebla, Mexicowhile they coincided with the striker in the same Arequipa team and later witnessed his performance in Ml.

Raul Ruídias will meet Juan Reynoso and he could be a surprise in his first list.

Specifically, during his presentation, the “chess player” claimed to have spoken with some players and confirmed that the news of each would justify his own calls. “The players I spoke to are thirsty for revenge. Each person’s gift will determine whether they are called or not, outside the profilecommented.

Likewise, he has left the door open for appointments for other footballers who are in a good moment and have not been considered in the past, always prioritizing a team that will compete and be up to the task in every match.

“Today in choice the universe is larger. You should always evaluate and investigate how they are performing in their tournaments and make decisions about it. As the universe grows more, we will be more competitive. This is not a secret recipe today because if we only had 10, 11 or 12 players they would play the same thing. Everything will depend on how we find the moment for each one,” he said.

The all-new DT has revealed his feelings about this new challenge and whether he’ll run the team in the playoffs. | Video: Movistar Sports

There is a great ingredient base that Reynoso can work with. Depending on their playing style or intent, some will remain in the starting lineup and others may leave. Anyway, in his previous teams, rotation was a more than viable option for him, so it’s also an alternative to keep everyone attentive to any eventuality.

The first friendly match, by chance, against the Mexican national team on September 24. The cast he knows from his past in Cruz Azul and in Puebla, and who had already studied some players from ‘Tata’ Martino. Along those lines, the list should appear at the beginning of that month, so they can start working.

