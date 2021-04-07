Kim Jong Un – funder

Leader North KoreaAnd Kim Jong Un, Admitted on Tuesday that his country is facing “the worst situation in its history,” during a speech he delivered to thousands of members of the ruling party during an important political conference at Pyongyang.

Experts say Kim has in front of him who might be His toughest moment in nearly a decade in powerThe isolation of the coronavirus has caused further problems in an economy already torn apart by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

Kim made the remarks during the opening speech at a meeting of Labor cell ministers, the state’s Central News Agency reported.

“Improving the population’s standard of living, even in the worst situation in history where we have to overcome many unprecedented challenges, depends on the role played by the cells, the party’s grassroots organizations,” Kim said.

The President asked members to implement decisions he made in Congress last January, when he promised to strengthen his nuclear deterrence in the face of American pressure, and announced The new five-year development plan. That meeting came months later, during another political conference, Kim showed extraordinary candor in admitting that his plans to improve the economy had not been working out.

During Tuesday’s speech, Kim also criticized the party’s grassroots units for unspecified “deficiencies” that must be corrected immediately to ensure the organization’s “healthy and sustainable” development.

Party cells, which usually have between five and 30 members, are the smallest units of power in the party, overseeing work and life in factories and elsewhere. The network is an important tool for perpetuating the Labor Party’s power. The last cell secretary conference took place in 2017.

The economic setbacks left Kim with nothing to show his ambitious diplomacy with the former president of the United States, Donald TrumpWhich has collapsed over disagreements over lifting sanctions in exchange for progress toward nuclear disarmament.

For now, Pyongyang has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to negotiate, indicating that Washington should abandon its “hostile” policies soon, and has increased the pressure by resuming ballistic missile tests last month after a year of their suspension.