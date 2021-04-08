Participate in a taco eating contest and died: the organizer is sued

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Monday’s legal complaint relates to the death of Dana Andrew Hutchings, 41, on August 13, 2019 (Photo: MARIA JOSE MARTINEZ / KARTOSCORO)

The son of a California man drowned to death during an amateur taco competition in 2019 Event organizers are suing for negligence.

The due process complaint filed is submitted on Monday before Dana Andrew Hutchings dies41, August 13, 2019.

The guy suffocated in the Taco Truck Throwdown contest, which he described on his Facebook page as ‘The biggest taco party in the world’ Which takes place in Fresno, in the middle of the California Valley.

The activity in which the Hutchings died occurred during the baseball match between Grizzlies and the Memphis Redbirds, at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

In August 2019, Grizzlies General Manager Derek Franks expressed his condolences to the Hutchings family after the death of the fan and the team canceled the final match of the eating taco competition. (Image: File)

The lawsuit, filed by the victim’s son, 18-year-old Marshall Hutchings, alleges that His father was not aware of the dangers and dangers involved in the food contest.

Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno Sheriff’s office, said in August 2019 that Hutchings had apparently started to suffocate when he was participating in the competition and that the Grizzlies medical staff had treated him.

“From Marshall’s point of view, this was a big loss for him,” said lawyer Maritene Talisnik. For ABC-7. “It’s something that was totally unexpected.”

“The World Food Taco Championships has been canceled.” We were shocked to learn that the fan had passed away, “Franks said in a statement.

The event generally brings together more than 30 tacos where attendees can participate in various competitions.

