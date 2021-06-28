Kim Jong-un looks thin and emaciated, North Korea’s official newspapers say

flood.

All the North Koreans they are very Worry from the outside Weight loss from Kim Jong-unAn unknown resident of . said Pyongyang Live in government media From the country, tightly controlled, after the vision recent photos Video Supreme Commander.

Extraordinary public comments on Health from Kim It comes after foreign analysts pointed out in early June that tyrannical leader, which is believed to have 37 years, there seems to be Lost a lot of weight.

The man said in an interview broadcast by the state-run KRT station on Friday that seeing the respected Secretary-General (Kim Jong-un) seem cruel is breaking the hearts of our people.”

Everyone says tears are falling on him.”

In the video, which cannot be independently verified, Pyongyang residents are seen watching a giant screen in the street showing a concert attended by Kim and party officials after a full meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The broadcast did not provide any details about why Kim lost the weight.

With Kim’s tight grip on power in North Korea and uncertainty about any plans for a successor, international media, spy agencies and specialists are closely monitoring his health.

Early last year, speculation about Kim’s health soared after he missed celebrations for the birthday of the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, to make a public appearance in early May.

Son