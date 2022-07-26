La Jornada – David Warner died; Worked on cult classics of science fiction

London. David Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespeare’s tragedies to cult sci-fi classics, has died at the age of 80.

His family said Warner died on Sunday of a cancer-related illness at Denville Hall, a retirement home for artists in London.

Warner often appeared as the villains in the 1971 psychological thriller hay dogs; The classic 1976 horror film, prophecy time travel adventure Back to the future from 1979 (as Jack the ripper), and movies Titanica From 1997, where he played the role of the evil assistant Spicer Lovejoy.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner became a young star with the Royal Shakespeare Company, in the roles of King Henry VI and King Richard II. Hamlet’s performance in 1965, directed by Peter Hall, was considered among the best of his generation.

stage fright

Gregor Doran, RSC Honorary Artistic Director, said his performance as a tortured student “seems to be the epitome of the youth of the 1960s and captures the radical spirit of a turbulent era.” Warner also starred in the 1968 movie Hall’s summer night dream, Along with Helen Mirren and Diana Rigg.

Despite being a popular stage actor, his chronic stage fright led him to prefer film and television for many years.

He was nominated for a Bafta British Film Award for his lead role in the tragicomedy Swinging London by Karel Reisz. Morgan: A suitable case for treatment, It was released in 1966. He later won an Emmy for his portrayal of Romanian politician Pomponius Falco in the 1981 soap opera Masada.

His screen career was prolific in both Britain and the United States, and he became a favorite of science fiction fans for his roles in bandit time, Terry Gilliam movie about the computer you can see. Tim Burton’s version of planet of the apes, and franchise star trek, Where he appeared several times in different roles.

Warner returned to the stage in 2001 after nearly three decades to play Andrew Undershaft on the Broadway revival. Major Barbara, by George Bernard Shaw. In 2005 he starred king lear, Shakespeare at the Chichester Theater Festival, and in 2007 he returned to RSC to play Shakespeare’s comic clown, Falstaff.

One of his last film roles was the role of retired naval officer Admiral Bohm, in The return of Mary Poppins, year 2018.