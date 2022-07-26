Science for All in a Summer Workshop – El Sol de Toluca

This week will start the Summer Workshops in Science, organized by the Mexican Council for Science and Technology (Comecyt), aimed at children, adolescents, teachers, parents and the general public, aimed at promoting scientific, technological and innovative curiosity, as well as promoting vocations through recreational activities.

Summer science workshops are available in-person and online.

In person, the workshops will take place at the Parque de la Ciencia Fundadores, Toluca, State of Mexico, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday in July, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in August this year.

On Saturday, July 30 and August 13 and 27, they will be held at the Centro Cultural Mexiquense Bicentenario in the municipality of Texcoco.

The workshops will be held in online mode from Monday, July 25 through August 28, Monday through Friday, but prior registration will be required.

The topics that will be covered in the summer science workshops are:

  • Discovering life from biology
  • Chemistry is everywhere
  • Planet Guardians
  • Sports fractals
  • Programming my robot in 3D
  • Science for the sake of art
  • Environmental re-education

People interested in participating in these workshops can register through the website http://intranet2.comecyt.edomex.gob.mx/verano/.

For a successful registration, it will be necessary to attach a response letter from the parent or guardian, official identification of the parent or guardian and the birth certificate of the minor.

To download the required formats, such as a response letter from a parent or guardian, you can access the site https://comecyt.edomex.gob.mx/node/246.

