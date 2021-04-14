La Jornada – More than 33,000 Mexicans abroad will participate in the elections

Mexico City. A total of 33,698 Mexicans have applied to register to participate in the elections next June, the National Electoral Institute (INE) reported at the end of last Wednesday the registration period in the nominal list of voters residing abroad. This number represents 18.5 percent of those registered in 2018, when the list reached 181,873 people

He said that on this first occasion that citizens can choose the method of voting, 67 percent (22 thousand 565) chose electronic voting via the Internet and 33 percent (11 thousand 133) chose the postcard.

Citizens who have applied for registration may participate in the elections of the states of Baja California, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nyarit, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi and Zacatecas; Migrant delegate in Mexico City and proportional representation in Jalisco.

As on other occasions, the majority of applicants reside in the United States (25,896), although there are records of Mexicans living in another 91 countries. Among them are Canada, where the number of registrations is 1,573, Spain 10,209, Germany 997, the United Kingdom 607, France 534, and Switzerland 289.

In a press release, the Electoral College stated that there are also countries where there is only one registry, such as Uganda, Ukraine, Tunisia, Monaco, Cyprus and Latvia.