Answers to the great “test” of Colombian actresses – Film and TV – Culture

1. (C) (Between 15 years and 20 years)

2. (d) Four

3. (a) Teresa Suarez

4. (C) Consuelo Luzardo

5. (d) None of the above

6. (c) Tonga

7. (D) I am my ugly house

8. (C) Bratislava Film Festival

9. (b) San Isidro

10. (d) 7

11. (C) Same life

12. (d) Fathers and children

13. (d) Rosario scissors

14. (D) Arnold Schwarzenegger en Terminator

15. (a) Susi Borda de Laval

16. (C) Sincere love

17. (d) She decided to stay alone and be happy with her life like this.

18. (a) Catalina Santana in Without breasts there is no heaven and the end of heaven.

19. (a) Nelly Moreno

20. (d) Perfume of the goddess and tango

21. (C) Business Administration

22. (a) 1993

23. (b) La Del Che Guevara

24. (d) Industrial Engineering

25. (b) Empleada de Telecom

26. (b) Graduated in aesthetics by correspondence and boxer

27. (D) Alejandra Guzman

28. (C) The hero’s best friend

29. (D) La Paula

30. (d) Biologist

31. (b) Christina Umania

32. (d) Berta de Gonzalez and Inecita Ramirez

33. (C) Long live the music!

34. (b) Satan, The Invisible Face, Narcos

35. (c) The law of the heart and the queen of flow

36. (b) Denora Rosales

37. (B) A woman of four in behavior

38. (A) more than brothers (Panama)

39. (D) IndieBo (Bogota Independent Film Festival)

40. (b) There

41. (b) Boutros Al-Mqashir

42. (b) Maria Victoria Hinau

43. (D) Open the heart

44. (D) Petra, from Chepe Fortuna

45. (C) Rengifo

46. ​​(a) Indomitable Esthercita Forero

47. (B) Love in foster care

48. (D) Andrea Guzman

49. (D) The other half of the sun

50. (C) Regina Parejo

51. (b) Heloise

52. (D) Cali

53. (D) Passion for falcons

54. (b) Paraiso Travel

55. (a) Peter Pan

56. (D) until the silver has scattered us

57. (d) Analía’s revenge

58. (a) Gloria and Lucero Gómez (last died).

59. (b) His grandmother

60. (C) Natalia Bernal

61. (b) Mother Laura Montoya

62. (A) Consuelo Daza

63. (D) Let it die

64. (D) Nelly Kaley

65. (b) Natalia Reyes

66. (d) Medica

67. (a) Maria Espeth Cardona Restrepo

68. (D) 2

69. (d) Precipitation

70. (a) Joanna Caridad Gallant

71. (b) Sophia Santana

72. (d) The adornment and the house of palm trees

73. (C) Tota chambers

74. (b) Sandra Reyes

75. (A) Amparo Grisales, Caterin Escobar, Angélica Blandón, Andrea Gómez, Yuly Ferreira and Alejandra Sandoval

