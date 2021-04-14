Answers to the great “test” of Colombian actresses – Film and TV – Culture
1. (C) (Between 15 years and 20 years)
2. (d) Four
3. (a) Teresa Suarez
4. (C) Consuelo Luzardo
5. (d) None of the above
6. (c) Tonga
7. (D) I am my ugly house
8. (C) Bratislava Film Festival
9. (b) San Isidro
10. (d) 7
11. (C) Same life
12. (d) Fathers and children
13. (d) Rosario scissors
14. (D) Arnold Schwarzenegger en Terminator
15. (a) Susi Borda de Laval
16. (C) Sincere love
17. (d) She decided to stay alone and be happy with her life like this.
18. (a) Catalina Santana in Without breasts there is no heaven and the end of heaven.
19. (a) Nelly Moreno
20. (d) Perfume of the goddess and tango
21. (C) Business Administration
22. (a) 1993
23. (b) La Del Che Guevara
24. (d) Industrial Engineering
25. (b) Empleada de Telecom
26. (b) Graduated in aesthetics by correspondence and boxer
27. (D) Alejandra Guzman
28. (C) The hero’s best friend
29. (D) La Paula
30. (d) Biologist
31. (b) Christina Umania
32. (d) Berta de Gonzalez and Inecita Ramirez
33. (C) Long live the music!
34. (b) Satan, The Invisible Face, Narcos
35. (c) The law of the heart and the queen of flow
36. (b) Denora Rosales
37. (B) A woman of four in behavior
38. (A) more than brothers (Panama)
39. (D) IndieBo (Bogota Independent Film Festival)
40. (b) There
41. (b) Boutros Al-Mqashir
42. (b) Maria Victoria Hinau
43. (D) Open the heart
44. (D) Petra, from Chepe Fortuna
45. (C) Rengifo
46. (a) Indomitable Esthercita Forero
47. (B) Love in foster care
48. (D) Andrea Guzman
49. (D) The other half of the sun
50. (C) Regina Parejo
51. (b) Heloise
52. (D) Cali
53. (D) Passion for falcons
54. (b) Paraiso Travel
55. (a) Peter Pan
56. (D) until the silver has scattered us
57. (d) Analía’s revenge
58. (a) Gloria and Lucero Gómez (last died).
59. (b) His grandmother
60. (C) Natalia Bernal
61. (b) Mother Laura Montoya
62. (A) Consuelo Daza
63. (D) Let it die
64. (D) Nelly Kaley
65. (b) Natalia Reyes
66. (d) Medica
67. (a) Maria Espeth Cardona Restrepo
68. (D) 2
69. (d) Precipitation
70. (a) Joanna Caridad Gallant
71. (b) Sophia Santana
72. (d) The adornment and the house of palm trees
73. (C) Tota chambers
74. (b) Sandra Reyes
75. (A) Amparo Grisales, Caterin Escobar, Angélica Blandón, Andrea Gómez, Yuly Ferreira and Alejandra Sandoval
Find other tests in the Culture section