La Jornada – OAS sends to AMLO opponent for cancellation advice

Mexico City. The Organization of American States (OAS) has appointed Peruvian Fernando Cuesta Soldevila, who has criticized President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as head of that organization’s electoral observation mission for the referendum to revoke the mandate in Mexico on April 10. .

Via Twitter, Tuesta Soldevila – a professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru – has questioned the Mexican head of state on a permanent basis. On March 24, 2020 – regarding COVID-19 – he tweeted that the then President of the United States “Donald Trump becomes, along with [el brasileño Jair] Bolsonaro and Lopez Obrador are in grave danger, as they, along with their profligacy, are putting in place ineffective measures that are alarmingly spreading the virus in a continental country. Populism is not a political color.

Two days later he also wrote: “Trump and Lopez Obrador are competing among the most irresponsible presidents with their countries in the region. The big problem is that these are the most populous countries. It seems that populism is also a pandemic.”

He also wrote in his press collaboration that “Andres López Obrador only outdoes himself in every fatal mistake that threatens the Aztec country. Like his counterpart in the United States, he underestimated the seriousness of COVID-19 and resisted taking immediate and severe measures in the face of the progress of the epidemic in the world and in the region.”

The Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, whose actions the Mexican president has questioned, announced the appointment on March 3.

Tuesta Soldevila criticizes Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Peruvian Liber party, who wrote his government is “totally disapproved, weak and weak, and cannot create a different political system. At best, kleptocratic rule.”

He was director of the Institute of Public Opinion of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and an advisor to the Committee and Constitution of Congressional Regulations in the government of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, marked by the Odebrecht case, who pardoned Alberto Fujimori for cases of abuse. Human rights in the 1990s.

On July 24, in the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States, López Obrador did not rule out replacing the OAS with “an independent body, not a servant of anyone”, that is, a “mediator” in conflicts in countries on issues of human rights and democracy, but ” At the request and acceptance of the parties.

In March of that year, López Obrador, along with Luis Arce, President of Bolivia, issued a declaration urging the OAS to respect democracy, limiting itself to “operating within its own institutional framework and refraining from interfering in internal affairs.” Affairs of Member States’”, following the actions of Almagro against Bolivia, which between October and November 2019 favored a coup against the government of Evo Morales.