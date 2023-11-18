La Jornada – The European Union and advertisers condemn Elon Musk for his anti-Semitic comments on the network

Cedric Manwaring November 18, 2023 0
New York. On Friday, the White House condemned Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform. Likewise, advertisers announced that they were moving away from Musk’s social network, amid concerns that their ads would appear alongside pro-Nazi content and intolerant rhetoric.

Referring to Musk’s post on

“We condemn in the strongest terms this abhorrent promotion of racist and anti-Semitic hatred, which runs counter to our fundamental values ​​as Americans,” Bates said.

“We all have a responsibility to unite people against hate and a commitment to speaking out against anyone who attacks the dignity of our American citizens and puts the safety of our communities at risk.”

The White House’s response pointed to a post by Musk in which the controversial Tesla and SpaceX mogul responded to an anti-Semitic post on X with the words: “You told the real truth.”

The White House and US media took the original post as a reference to a long-standing conspiracy theory among white supremacists that Jews had a secret plan to bring in illegal immigrants in order to weaken the white majority.

According to The Guardian, Apple, Disney and Warner Bros. have announced… Paramount, Sony Pictures, and Comcast/NBCUniversal have suspended their advertising on X, in response to Elon Musk’s post.

While IBM said it had also stopped advertising on X. “IBM has zero tolerance for intolerant and discriminatory speech, and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X.”

For its part, the executive authority of the European Union announced yesterday that it would suspend its advertisements on the “X” website and other social media networks, partly due to the increase in intolerant rhetoric.

It’s a new setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to claw back major brands and their advertising dollars, which is X’s main source of income.

