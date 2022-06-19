La Jornada – The salaries of Mexican women working in the United States equal 20% of the national GDP

The wages of Mexican women working in the United States is equivalent to 20 percent of Mexico’s GDP, that is, the work of a Mexican woman who had to leave her country of origin to improve her living conditions, is equivalent to one in every five pesos earned in our country, estimates reveal the Center for Critical Studies for Latin America (Cemla).

A study by Jesús A. states that US workers had a wage of 271 thousand and 73 million dollars, equivalent to 20.1 percent of Mexico’s GDP.

Remittances have been growing for 24 consecutive months, with record amounts in 2021 and 2022, in addition to heading towards a new record by the end of this year. In this context, women have been a major player, because in another report, Simla estimates that about 25 percent of remittances received by Mexico, mainly from the United States, are the product of women’s labour, a quarter of the total.

Data from the agency reveals that an estimated 4.9 million households in Mexico depend on remittances, roughly one-seventh of the 36 million in the country, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

According to the organization, in Mexico there are 36 million 134 families, of whom 11 million and 357 thousand are headed by women, or 41.4 percent. Against this background, it is no coincidence that many immigrate to the United States in order to obtain a better income for their families.

In this way, according to Cemla, out of 4,907,000 families receiving remittances in Mexico, 1,833,000 families are headed by women, which means that nearly a third of families receiving foreign exchange thanks to women’s work abroad, primarily in the United States. States.

According to Joomla, in the twelve months leading up to the end of the third quarter of 2022, the wage bill of 17.3 million Mexican men and women and immigrants working in the United States amounted to $743,000,628 million, equivalent to 55 percent of Mexico’s GDP.

This means that the wage-labour of all Mexicans in the United States equals half of the wealth generated in Mexico.

During the first quarter of 2022, the number of Mexican workers insured by the IMSS was 20,903,000, so that the level of employment in the United States for citizens in that quarter was 83.1 percent of the total number of officially employed persons in our region. country.

Employment of workers of Mexican origin in the United States presented a significant decline in 2020, to recover later, and has already exceeded levels observed before the Covid-19 pandemic.