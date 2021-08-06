Labor cost in sports shrank 12% in the first quarter

The cost of labor in sports continues to fall. In the first three months, Each worker costs his company on average 1,445.95 euros per month, 12.1% lower than in the same period a year earlier, according to the quarterly labor cost survey published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This is the lowest number since the second quarter of 2020, in full alarm, when The total labor cost for sports, leisure and recreational activities was 1,085.66 euros.

After six quarters of strong growth, Labor cost decreased by 34.4% in the second quarter of 2020In conjunction with the paralysis of the economy in Spain after the outbreak of Covid-19. In the third quarter, it rebounded slightly, with a 2.6% annual increase, and in the fourth it shrank again by 6.7%.

The cost of wages in the sports sector shrank by 11.3% in the first quarter

On a quarterly basis, labor cost has fallen for two consecutive quarters, with a 10.7% decline late last year and another 10.1% decline in the first of this year.

In the first three months, The decline was driven by the contraction of all components of the index. Total wage cost, the main component, contracted by 11.3%, to €1,071.7 per worker per month.

Among other costs, the largest decline was recorded by non-salary perceptions, with a contraction of 33.1%, followed by Social Security, with an annual decrease of 16.9%.

in all economic sectors, The labor cost for companies amounted to 2,605.61 euros per worker And the month in the first quarter is an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Quarterly Labor Cost Survey (Etcl) is an ongoing quarterly statistical process whose main objective is to find out the evolution of average labor cost per worker and month, average labor cost per effective worked hour and time worked and not worked. The survey was conducted in 28,500 facilities, with a comprehensive survey of those with more than 500 workers.