The director of Steel Giants thinks a sequel could pay off thanks to Netflix

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

when steel giants Hitting cinemas in 2011, the film did not establish itself as a huge box office success. However, although it achieved a moderate overall, in recent years this production led by Hugh Jackman has begun to gain attention in the context of streaming services.

Thus, after the film reached the Netflix catalog in the United States, its good reception would have revived hopes for a sequel.

Although there is still nothing concrete about possible steel giants 2In an interview with Al Bawaba, CinemaBlend boss Shawn Levy Not only did he confirm that reception on Netflix could lead to the development of a sequel, but he also investigated conversations with Jackman about it.

“It’s amazing how live streaming gives people the opportunity to rediscover (things). Obviously it happened with Cobra Kai and what happened to them when they switched from YouTube to Netflix,” Levy said. “When Giants of Steel came out on Netflix in 2020 and was in the top titles, it really showed us, ‘Wait a minute, that audience is still there, and maybe we can even increase it. “Hugh and I have definitely seen each other recently, and I’m not going to lie and say he hasn’t come (sequel topic).”

steel giants It is also known as real steel In English its premise revolves around robotic boxing. In this sense, in addition to story continuity, one of the most interesting proposals for a definitive sequel is probably the evolution of visual effects. After all, this part of the first film was nominated for Oscars.

More Stories

Labor cost in sports shrank 12% in the first quarter

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

South Park has been renewed during Season 30 and will have 14 new films for Paramount +

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The man his family gave him 90 days to leave his country and create a fortune in another country

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

The director of Steel Giants thinks a sequel could pay off thanks to Netflix

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Alison Felix ends her long journey with an Olympic record | Sports

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

It will send 2 billion doses this year – El Financiero

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Children are drawn to science through the summer course

4 hours ago Mia Thompson