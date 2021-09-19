Lafarga goes to Uganda – El Sol de Cuernavaca

The play “Destino: Uganda” will be shown on Sunday, directed by Eduardo Mateus and starring Iran Castillo and Claudio Lafarga, which has been adapted in a virtual manner in cooperation with the Shakespeare Forum to delight the audience.

In an interview, Claudio Lafarga tells us about this new experience adapting to the new normal.

Iran sent me the work to read it and invited me to participate, broadcasting it first and then resuming it in the traditional way when possible; I reviewed it and really liked it, he said.

The play tells the story of Lucia and Andres, a couple who face the most important decision of their lives, ending their relationship for a reason greater than a lack of love. To prove that what they have is beyond physical dependence, this young couple will show us that for love, it is also necessary to give it up.

On a touching day, Lucia and Andres are at that point talking about everything they’ve been avoiding, and throughout the play we learn about Andres’ motives for breaking up with her. Those who have had a dating history of several years will surely know what that means and how sometimes it is best to choose to break up before harming the other person.

The actor expresses that the process of creation and rehearsals were very enjoyable, and although he had a lot of uncertainty at first, everything was developing in an incredible way, through online and later face-to-face exercises.

It was interesting to measure this couple’s history, their love, their hate, their frustration through a digital platform like Zoom, which is a very practical tool for seeing people in real time, it’s not a very strange thing, we usually use it and it was really an interesting process.

Similarly, the actor noted that virtual theater is an opportunity to generate new audiences and reach different parts of the Republic of Mexico and the world.

It is very exciting for me to see how theater continues to mutate and does not allow itself to die, we have done theater all our lives and despite various technological developments, theater is still present and modern. Now with a mission to find that life through screens, making use of tools to stay connected and create connections with the audience. Once normal theater returns, this default method should not end, but rather should remain as an alternative.

Claudio commented that his first film participation was in a movie in which Iran Castillo also acted, and although his characters did not have much interaction, a good friendship developed between them.

We were in that movie, and later on the project persecuted, but last year there was a bigger co-existence in “Barbara’s Sins” where our characters played a bigger role, but that’s nothing compared to this work we share together. Heroes, I’m really excited to work with her, she’s someone I admire a lot. We hope the audience will love the play.