“Shang-Chi” continues to win at the box office in the United States and Canada | cinema | entertainment

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Disney’s film that depicts Marvel’s first Asian superhero, dominated the box office in the United States and Canada for the third week in a row, taking in $21.7 million, according to published figures. Sunday.

The film, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simo Liu, has grossed $176.9 million so far.

The twentieth century comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds came in second with $5.2 million.

Third place went to the new movie “Cry Macho,” the latest drama from legend Clint Eastwood, which directed and stars a retired rodeo rider who helps a teen and rooster fight outside Mexico. The Warner Brothers movie grossed $4.5 million.

The following films in order were:

4 – “Candyman” (3.5 million)

5 – Malino (2.7 million)

6 – Cupshop (2.3 million)

7- “Jungle Cruise” (2.1 million)

8 – “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (1.7 million)

9 – “Don’t Breathe 2” (1.2 million).

10- “The Eyes of Tami Fay” (675.000).