Larry grows stronger. It can become a major hurricane, up to Category 6

Larry, the 12th tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, continues to strengthen the southern islands of Cape Verde, in Africa, and It could become a hurricane tonight and by Friday it will be a major categoryAnd Up to 6 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h) and is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, 595 kilometers (370 mi) west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands.

Larry is traveling west at 35 km/h (22 mph).

Meteorologists expected a westward movement until Thursday, followed by a gradual shift between west and northwest on Thursday and Friday nights.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted in its latest bulletin that tropical storm winds extend up to 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the center.

Miami-based NHC expects Larry to “continue to build up strength in the coming days,” until it turns into a hurricane tonight and Reach a major hurricane category on Friday (3, 4 or 6 on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, from a maximum of 5).

Today, Larry is accompanied by the now post-tropical Hurricane Ida, which is moving toward the northeastern United States, leaving heavy rain in its wake, and the Kate Tropical Depression, “weakly regulated,” which is moving across the Atlantic and is expected to soon. disappearance.

Ida has maximum winds of about 55 km/h (35 mph) and still poses risks of heavy rain and subsequent flooding, as well as hurricanes, in the northeast.

Hurricane Ida, now deteriorating, has left at least 6 dead, massive power outages, flooding and severe damage in Louisiana and parts of Mississippi, although it appears not to have been as severe as feared, thanks in part to that Largely due to reconstructed levees in the New Orleans area.

The system was about 60 kilometers (35 miles) east of Hagerstow, Maryland, and about 55 kilometers south of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Forecasters warn of flash floods and flooding in parts of the Central Appalachian Mountains, the mid-Atlantic, southern New York and New England.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects the current Atlantic hurricane season to have above-average activity.

So far this year, four hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic basin – Elsa, Grace, Henry, and Ida – of which Grace and Ida have reached the highest category.