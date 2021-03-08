Laura Galvan and Fernando Cervantes shine in the US – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Sun Lyon

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Continuing their tour of competitions in the US, Guanajuato runners Laura Galván and Fernando Cervantes have both competed remarkably well by setting records in their competitions.

‘Gacela de la Sauceda’ was introduced at the 1500-meter test of the ‘Sound Running Invite’, an event in California, with Guanajuato finishing third with a time of 4:08.14.

Click here ⬇️

With this record, Galvan Rodriguez beat the Mexican record in this test, the previous mark belonged to it and proved it at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 when it scored 4: 10.53.

California’s podium finishes first with American Sinclair Johnson (4: 05.91), followed by Elise Crane (4: 06.23), another high-profile competitor was Hanna Green (4: 10.56) who finished fourth.

Register in Texas

On his part, Fernando Cervantes also had a multi-award winning business as he won a half marathon event at “The Woodland Marathon” in Texas.

Cervantes Caudillo dominated the Texas circuit and crossed the finish line at 1:03:55, setting a new record in the event, the previous record being 1: 04.03 and set by Kenyan Kiai Shadrak in 2013.

Both Guanajuato athletes competed a week earlier in the Texas Qualifiers in Austin, Texas. In this competition, Laura Galvan ran the 5000 and 1500 meters, while Cervantes also ran the 5000 meters.

More Stories

Uganda – Prominent activist Stella Nyanzi seeks political asylum in Kenya, citing persecution in Uganda

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Westwood of England climbs to the summit in Orlando BGA

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Campazzo’s NBA arrival secrets: picking Denver over the other shows, how he won the locker room hearts and why his height wasn’t an issue

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Argentine Soleifiers Melgrate qualified for the Paraguay Open semi-finals

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

European Athletics: Final Statement of the Spanish Women’s Fund | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Los Angeles firefighters will be able to wear a Dodgers hat while on duty

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“La Llorona” won the “LEJA Awards” in the United States

9 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Laura Galvan and Fernando Cervantes shine in the US – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Sun Lyon

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Diver finds WWII plane on seabed: video

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

050. Worship of the saints: medicine.

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fans believe they are from Xbox providing clues about the Master Chief’s arrival at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintenderos

4 hours ago Leo Adkins