Lebanon: The collapse of Beirut silos two years after the explosion

It happened nearly two years after an explosion that killed 215 people. Photo: AFP

in Lebanonpart of silos Grain from port Beirut I know collapsed An eyewitness told the International News Agency, on Sunday, July 31 (July) last, that it caused a thick cloud of dust and smoke. Reuters.

More 🇱🇧 | The fracture: Part of the massive silos in the port of Beirut, which was shattered in the 2020 explosion, has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/DgJdVLtgy7 – Global Alert (AIertaMundiaI) July 31, 2022

The event takes place nearly two years after a massive explosion that killed 215 people and severely damaged the port.

announce the fire collapse From silos in LebanonAnd the Beirut

A fire broke out in the northern part of silos For about three weeks, it emits an orange glow that can be seen at night from nearby neighbourhoods.

authorities Lebanon Last week warned that the part of structure Beirut could overthrow.

More port silos # Beirut They are burning and in danger of collapsing as many of the storage units have been burning for more than two weeks in smoke amid the devastation caused by an explosion two years ago.Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/516yKrrdw9 – lanavecomunica3 (@lanavecomunica3) 28 July 2022

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The collapse in Beirut It comes four days before the second anniversary of the explosion on August 4, 2020.

More Four days after the second anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, the main silent witness began to crumble… pic.twitter.com/zeQlMO0kKx – Ethel Bonet Perez (Qarnabit) July 31, 2022

How was the explosion in Beirut?

blast in Beirutcaused by a large chemical warehouse that had been in the port for nearly seven years, injuring thousands and destroying the eastern part of the city, leaving tens of thousands of people in the area homeless.

Residents said that the fire that lasted for weeks in the port revived the shock of the explosion, for which no one has been held accountable until now.

More In 2020, in one of the more vivid videos of the explosion in Beirut seen from above, I managed to notice something intriguing. If this is an optical illusion, someone explain to me! Batman is this you? pic.twitter.com/maSbPuywa2 – ResistControl (resist_control) 26 July 2022

authorities Lebanon They said that the fire that caught in silos It was difficult to extinguish, and it occurred naturally as a result of fermentation and ignition of wheat residue.

It should be noted that some witnesses to the events began broadcasting videos of the exact moment when the structure began to collapse.