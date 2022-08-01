They bury Ivana Trump on a golf course and demand tax benefits

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, is buried in the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, so under state law Being a cemetery, it is a tax-free property..

According to Trump Family Trust tax documents released by ProPublica, the former president’s family has applied to reclassify the grounds of Hackettstown Golf Course as Non-profit cemetery companymagazine reports from the inside. Ivana Trump is the first person to be buried on a golf course, according to available information.

Under New Jersey law, Any land used as a cemetery is exempt from property taxes, duties, or personal property taxes. They do not pay corporate, income, or inheritance tax.

State law defines a “cemetery business” as “a person, company, association, or other entity that owns a cemetery, but does not include religious organizations that own cemeteries and restrict burial to people of their religion.”

In 2012, information appeared about Trump’s intention to build a shrine to his grave on this land, but it was later reported that he intends to build a cemetery with more than a thousand graves. The next design includes a “family cemetery with ten graves,” as the Washington Post reported in 2017, and the most recent design includes 284 graves, some of which will be offered for sale.

Ivana Trump died July 14 at her Manhattan home in an accidental fall. He was 73 years old.

Information from Europe Press.

