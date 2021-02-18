Lent 2021: why don’t Catholics eat meat at Easter?

One of the most important celebrations for the Catholic faithful is Easter holiday week, Where the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ are remembered.

More football on video



This sacred period for Catholicism begins on Palm Sunday and ends until Easter, a time when the faithful continue to date to respect certain traditions such as Don’t eat red meat During the six Fridays of Lent, including Good Friday, as well as Ash Wednesday.

Why don’t you eat meat?

Although many people respect this day and abstain from foods made with it Red meatVery few people know the true reason why this food is banned.

The reason is that Holy Friday It is a representative history for Christianity to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth, so the Catholic Church calls on its followers not to consume. Red meat.

Another reason to avoid eating this food is that it is associated with ceremonies and banquets, and this date is not a celebration but rather a celebration of the worshipers’ sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Besides the Red meat It was considered a luxury in many cultures and should not be eaten while eating it Easter holiday weekWith the aim of preserving the spirit of simplicity and humility among Christians in honor of Jesus.

However, in some parts of the world, they abstain from consuming all types of meat and animal products alike Red meat white.

Easter also calls for fasting

Even during Good Friday and Ash Wednesday, fasting and abstinence of any kind of food throughout the day should govern. This sacrifice reaches the six days of Lent on Fridays where abstinence from food is only from foods prepared with meat.

The theory of eating red meat on Easter stems from the Catholic Church saying that red meat represents the crucified body of Christ.

The other theory is that Jesus Christ lived in the desert for 40 days, so the meat was a luxury product. pic.twitter.com/2yP0wPBqhd – I almost got it (CasimesaleMx) April 19, 2019

Fasting is not eating more than one meal per day. In the past, food was prepared at sunset, some time after three in the afternoon, and then, since the fourteenth century, it was allowed at noon. This meal was called the arrangement.

You may also like:

The indigenous people of Chiapas celebrate the “Games Party” in San Juan, in spite of the epidemic

Grandpa is widely spread selling jelly to pay for his grandson’s operation

Power cuts start in different parts of the country

Singer Behemoth is sued for stepping on the image of the Virgin Mary; Competing