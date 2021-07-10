Leopoldo Gomez leaves Vice President of News at Televisa – SinEmbargo MX

Leopoldo Gómez presided over the debate program “Third Class” and served as Vice President of Newscasts Televisa Since February 2000.

Mexico City, July 9 (however). – Leopoldo Gomez Gonzalez, Who has held a position since February 16, 2000 Vice President of News TelevisaAnd the The magazine’s website reported on Friday that he has left his position to be replaced by Daniel Badia Gomez World Health Organization.

Grupo Televisa has not released official information in this regard, but the magazine cites a source close to Emilio Azcárraga Jean, who confirms that Gómez González – who is also a government doctor from Georgetown University – will not leave the company and will settle for the position he has held for 21 years.

magazine World Health Organization It states that the change is taking place after Luis Cardenas Palomino, former head of the regional security department of the Federal Police (PF) and right-hand man of Gennaro García Luna, former head of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of the government of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa.

The arrest of Cardenas Palomino, who is being held in the maximum security prison El Altiplano, in the state of Mexico, revived the case of the alleged arrest of Frenchwoman Florence Cassez and Israel Vallarta in December 2005, a montage that he later learned was orchestrated by Luis Cardenas and Garcia Luna himself, in collusion with the largest TV in the country: Televisa s Azteca TV.

in case if Televisa, The montage was broadcast live on the morning newscast and then hosted by Carlos Loret de Mola, whose line manager was Leopoldo Gomez.

The current indictment by the Office of the Attorney General (FGR) against Cardenas Palomino holds that he is responsible for the torture of Mario Vallarta Cisneros, brother of Israel Vallarta, and his nephew Sergio Cortez Vallarta, as well as brothers Ricardo and Eduardo Estrada Granados, all accused of belonging to the gang of kidnappers known as Los Zodiaco.

Before arriving as Vice President of News for the company Televisa, Gómez Gonzalez was Under Secretary of Energy (SENER), when Luis Telles Quinzler was head of that unit in the government of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon.

according to World Health Organization, Since then, Gomez has overseen all of the television station’s news and media programs, as well as leading the debate program “Tercier Grado” for eight years.

It also highlights that Leopoldo Gómez graduated as a lawyer from Anahuac University and in political science from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. He was a columnist for various print and electronic media, and was an executive producer of the series strange enemy, produced by Televisa for amazon prime.

Who is Daniel Badja Gomez?

According to national media, Daniel Badia Gomez, the new Vice President of Noticieros Televisa, is the nephew of Bernardo Gomez, who is the Executive Vice President of Grupo Televisa.

Badía Gómez holds a degree in Business and Law from the University of Iberoamericana.