“Liborio” will be released in theaters on September 23

49 mins ago Cynthia Porter
This content was published on Sep 06, 2021 – 15:00

Santo Domingo, September 6 (EFE). “Liborio,” directed by Nino Martinez Sosa, based on the true story of peasant and religious leader Oliforio Matteo, will be released on September 23. .

More than a movie, “Liporio” honors Matteo “a man who transcended time and became a legend,” added a note from those responsible for the film.

It is “a requiem that presents images and sounds that work with power. A cinema that acts as an instrument of change to generate an empathetic attitude in society and helps us reconnect with our past in order to better look towards the future,” he said. .

The film stars Vicente Santos, who plays Liborio, as well as Karina Valdez, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Vidia Peralta, Anderson Mujica, Jeffrey Holsman and Gabriel Medina.

Freddy Ginebra, Ivan Mejia and Fausto Rojas also participate.

“Liborio”, produced by Fernando Santos Diaz, premiered in February at the Rotterdam Film Festival and toured festivals such as Gotteborg IFF (Sweden), Tertio Millennio Film Fest (Italy/Vatican), New Directors/New Films (New York), Ficunam (Mexico), Shanghai IFF (China), and Blackstar FF (Philadelphia).

The film won the Best Director Award and received a special mention for the entire cast at the Lima Film Festival, which was held last August in the Peruvian capital. EFE

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA

More Stories

Natalia Laforcade had a ‘complete experience’ with Adam Driver on ‘Annette’

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Susana Dusamantes: The most important work of the actress who is facing pancreatic cancer

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix is ​​about to give the final touch to shared passwords

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Dominican film “Toy aficiao” premieres Friday on HBO Max

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

This is the character Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and the Furious

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Today Martín Guzmán will meet with Kristalina Georgieva: changes in the program and how the agenda between Argentina and the IMF will continue

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Liborio” will be released in theaters on September 23

49 mins ago Cynthia Porter

MIR 2023 Exam: When do you start preparing?

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Amalia Pérez dreams of an Olympic and Paralympic Games

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsAppWeb | How to chat with someone without adding them to your address book | Applications | computer | computer | nda | nnni | sports game

53 mins ago Leo Adkins