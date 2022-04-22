“Liborio” will be released in theaters on September 23

This content was published on Sep 06, 2021 – 15:00

Santo Domingo, September 6 (EFE). “Liborio,” directed by Nino Martinez Sosa, based on the true story of peasant and religious leader Oliforio Matteo, will be released on September 23. .

More than a movie, “Liporio” honors Matteo “a man who transcended time and became a legend,” added a note from those responsible for the film.

It is “a requiem that presents images and sounds that work with power. A cinema that acts as an instrument of change to generate an empathetic attitude in society and helps us reconnect with our past in order to better look towards the future,” he said. .

The film stars Vicente Santos, who plays Liborio, as well as Karina Valdez, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Vidia Peralta, Anderson Mujica, Jeffrey Holsman and Gabriel Medina.

Freddy Ginebra, Ivan Mejia and Fausto Rojas also participate.

“Liborio”, produced by Fernando Santos Diaz, premiered in February at the Rotterdam Film Festival and toured festivals such as Gotteborg IFF (Sweden), Tertio Millennio Film Fest (Italy/Vatican), New Directors/New Films (New York), Ficunam (Mexico), Shanghai IFF (China), and Blackstar FF (Philadelphia).

The film won the Best Director Award and received a special mention for the entire cast at the Lima Film Festival, which was held last August in the Peruvian capital. EFE

