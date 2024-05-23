“Love Plant”: The succulent you must have at home to fall in love before the end of 2024

If you are looking for an addition to your home decor, then 'Love plant'he is one. Moreover, if you follow feng shui suggestions, this succulent It will help you fall in love in the coming months, so you can end the year in the company of your prince charming. Its scientific name is Hoya Kerry Below we will tell you everything we know about it.

Hoya kerri, or “love plant,” is the most sought-after succulent

Originally from Asia and very popular in countries such as China, Thailand and Vietnam, this specimen is distinguished by its exotic, heart-shaped leaves. These fleshy leaves emerge from thin stems about 7 millimeters in diameter and about 6 centimeters in width. And if you have the necessary care, and succulent It can reach a height of 4 meters, so you can also have it in your garden and not just inside your house.

Hoya kerri or love plant. Image: iStock

How to fall in love thanks to the “Love Plant”?

According to Feng Shui, with the active forces of Hoya Kerry You can find love at first sight. First, you must be willing to fall in love. Secondly, you should put the pot with succulent When entering the house. Third: You should caress its leaves before leaving the house so that love luck will accompany you.

Hoya kerri or love plant. Image: iStock

How to take care of Hoya Kerry or “Love Plant”?

If you have proper care for Hoya KerryYou can enjoy its heart-shaped flowers and your luck in love. Master gardeners confirm that these flowers succulent It is found in flowers of up to 25 units and exhibits red-brown shades with a peculiar smell.

This specimen requires bright but indirect light, avoiding cold and hot air currents. Therefore, it must be kept inside the house, near the window. Or outside the house, but under the shade, to protect it from the intense heat we feel these days.

Regarding watering, it should be reduced, only when the substrate is dry, taking into account that it is a succulent It does not support excess water. Moreover, the bowlLove plant'It must have good drainage to avoid water accumulation. In this sense, gardeners recommend removing excess liquid after watering to prevent rotting of the plant's roots. Hoya Kerry.