“Love Plant”: The succulent you must have at home to fall in love before the end of 2024

Cedric Manwaring May 23, 2024 0
“Love Plant”: The succulent you must have at home to fall in love before the end of 2024

If you are looking for an addition to your home decor, then 'Love plant'he is one. Moreover, if you follow feng shui suggestions, this succulent It will help you fall in love in the coming months, so you can end the year in the company of your prince charming. Its scientific name is Hoya Kerry Below we will tell you everything we know about it.

Hoya kerri, or “love plant,” is the most sought-after succulent

Originally from Asia and very popular in countries such as China, Thailand and Vietnam, this specimen is distinguished by its exotic, heart-shaped leaves. These fleshy leaves emerge from thin stems about 7 millimeters in diameter and about 6 centimeters in width. And if you have the necessary care, and succulent It can reach a height of 4 meters, so you can also have it in your garden and not just inside your house.

More Stories

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election in July in the UK

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election in July in the UK

Cedric Manwaring May 22, 2024 0
La Jornada – Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina. “Bullshit,” Miley says.

La Jornada – Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina. “Bullshit,” Miley says.

Cedric Manwaring May 21, 2024 0
This is how the ancient Egyptians built the pyramids

This is how the ancient Egyptians built the pyramids

Cedric Manwaring May 20, 2024 0
How long does it take to get over the love that broke your heart, according to psychology

How long does it take to get over the love that broke your heart, according to psychology

Cedric Manwaring May 19, 2024 0
News, situation in Gaza and more

News, situation in Gaza and more

Cedric Manwaring May 18, 2024 0
How to use cloves to attract money according to Feng Shui

How to use cloves to attract money according to Feng Shui

Cedric Manwaring May 18, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Love Plant”: The succulent you must have at home to fall in love before the end of 2024

“Love Plant”: The succulent you must have at home to fall in love before the end of 2024

Cedric Manwaring May 23, 2024 0
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election in July in the UK

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election in July in the UK

Cedric Manwaring May 22, 2024 0
“The United States always has the advantage.”

“The United States always has the advantage.”

Mia Thompson May 22, 2024 0
La Jornada – Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina. “Bullshit,” Miley says.

La Jornada – Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina. “Bullshit,” Miley says.

Cedric Manwaring May 21, 2024 0
Guillermo Michel: The future of financial exchange with the United States and the weaknesses of financial decoupling

Guillermo Michel: The future of financial exchange with the United States and the weaknesses of financial decoupling

Mia Thompson May 21, 2024 0