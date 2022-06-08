Lucky cacti: 5 types you must have in your home to attract money and good luck

The feng shui It is one of the most used techniques in decoration today. This Chinese philosophy, which has more than 3,500 years of history, seeks to balance the energy of a person, by distributing and directing the spaces in which he carries out his daily activities.

The feng shui It can be used to accumulate positive energy, promote health, good family relationships, and attract moneyInspiration and luxury at home. That is why today we tell you what are the five types of cactus A must have in your home to attract her money And good luck.

verrucactus

It’s kind of cactus Very unique and extravagant, originally from Mexico. It is believed that according to postulates feng shuiIts large thorns protect us from negative and negative emotions, and attract good luck.

Photo: Pinterest

astrophytum

Decorate your home and attract money with one of cactus With the most beautiful flowers out there. It’s Astrophytum, an easy-to-care-for and very resistant species.

Photo: Pinterest

Schlumberger Troncata

Is it cactus The most famous necklace of all, and of course, how not, if it has beautiful yellow flowers that represent good luck, money and prosperity.

Photo: Pinterest

Lofophora diffusa

east cactus It is ideal for attracting good luck, as it is very compact and completely resistant to sudden changes in temperature. It can withstand several days without water thanks to the fact that it stores this vital fluid. This is why it is ideal if you are a beginner in plant care.

Photo: Pinterest

Lithops

This is the cactus smallest. Lithops possesses great active force, capable of attracting moneyAnd wealth and luck for those who own it. You can find this plant in many sizes and colors. Follow advice feng shui You will definitely love it.