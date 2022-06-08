The fight between a male and a female bear ends in tragedy; They both fall into a ravine

a Climber captures the moment In what Two brown bears fight near a valleyIn the end it’s all It ends in tragedy when both animals fall From a height of several meters.

The video was captured in . format Peña de Santa Lucia, north of the Spanish province of ValenciaSources reported that a bear tried to attack a female with its cubs, but in the end they both ended up falling.

These pictures, of great hardness but of pure reality, show us the essence #nature Which, on extraordinary occasions, allows us to document these behaviors to continue learning about the biology of this endangered species in the mountains of Cantabria. pic.twitter.com/7Q8P8N91fk – Nature Castilla y León (naturalezacyl) 7 June 2022

it is known that Male bear dies after dramatic fall While nothing is known about bear cubs.

And the Spanish authorities published pictures of the bear, which weighed 217 kilograms, after the sharp fall.

Yesterday, the Board published an important operation to locate the Great Bear and Bear Cub. A male specimen weighing 217 kg was found deadhttps://t.co/BViSxcA5EK pic.twitter.com/2c2DkYBnAz – Nature Castilla y León (naturalezacyl) 7 June 2022

The female sustained several fractures, so she was transferred to a veterinary hospital in the area.

Experts note that during one period of the year the male bear tries to kill the young of the female to mate with her again.

The tragic fall of both bears spread on social networks.

