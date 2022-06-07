US Expects Contributions from Mexico at Summit of the Americas: Ken Salazar

Government United State He said “I’m looking forward to it” The contributions What do I do Mexico On the top of the americaswhich occurs in AngelsAnd the California.

Ambassador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) 7 June 2022

What was mentioned in detail by the Ambassador of the United States Ken Salazar In a statement issued on social media.

We look forward to contributions to the summit of Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and a strong Mexican delegation.”

“On this bicentennial of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States, our bilateral relationship has only strengthened,” he said.

Salazar emphasized that the President Joe Biden “We look forward to receiving President Lopez Obrador in Washington, D.C. in July to explore ways in which our country can realize the unlimited human and economic potential of our bilateral relationship.”

He wrote: “The Biden-Harris administration is committed to working with democracies in the Western Hemisphere to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

The Ninth Summit of the Americas kicked off Monday in Los Angeles amid controversy over the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Due to the exclusion of countries from the hemisphere from the event in Los Angeles, the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He decided not to go to the appointment. will be the advisor Marcelo Ebrard The person responsible for representing the Government of Mexico at the Summit.

After weeks of speculation, in the past few hours, the government of Joe Biden has officially confirmed that the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua They are not in the invite history list.

Ebrard Casaubon emphasized that one of the main issues that Mexico will raise at the Summit of the Americas is that the United States invest in Central America to stem the phenomenon of immigration.

“I will have the opportunity to present to them (the United States) what we think about Central America, because there was no investment we wanted,” Ebrard explained at a press conference.

