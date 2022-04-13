Luigi’s Mansion movie? Charlie Day would like to do that

In Nintendo there is an interest in making more movies after that Super Mario Bros.

It will be the Mario Bros. movie. From Illumination Entertainment Charlie Day as LuigiActor who would like to make a movie about Luigi’s Palace.

Nintendo’s new attempt to bring its stellar franchise to theaters will be released at the end of 2022 with a top-tier team headed by Chris Pratt Like Mario Bros. Anya Taylor Joy like peach and Charlie’s Day like Luigi.

It’s precisely Dai who spoke with ComicBook, commenting on how happy he is To voice Luigi again in another projectadmitting that the game Luigi’s Palace It catches your eye to see it in a movie.

“Yes, my son was playing Luigi’s Palace That day on his switch. Look, I’m excited about this opportunity, I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers as well as everyone I know, we’ll see. Like everything in life, if they let me, I’d go.”

At the moment, Big N is only focusing on the animated film of Super Mario Bros.although the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, admitted that there were plans to More company privileges to the big screen.

In addition to Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day, the cast includes Jack Black, Keegan Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and others.

The animated movie Mario & Co. will be released today December 21 2022.

source: Character Book

